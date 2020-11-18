Good News: Experimental Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 95% Effectiveness

November 18, 2020 176

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that a completed study of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 percent effective.

They said the two-dose vaccine had no serious safety concerns and that the companies will apply for emergency use authorization from US regulators “within days.”

The announcement came as coronavirus cases are surging in the US and other parts of the world, and boosted hopes for an end to the pandemic that has upended life around the globe.

“The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

“With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world,” he added.

Pfizer had said last week after a preliminary analysis that its product was more than 90 percent effective.

BizWatch reported on Monday that Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine was 94.5% effective.

Pfizer has previously said it expected to contact the US Food and Drug Administration to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization by the third week of November.

This comes as the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday announced the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.