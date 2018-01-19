Gold Rebounds by 0.2% at $1,330.71/Ounce

Gold leaped higher on Thursday, January 18, after hitting its lowest in nearly a week as the dollar weakened, but analysts said bullion was vulnerable to more losses.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,330.71 per ounce by 1500 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched its lowest since Jan. 12 at $1,323.70.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery slipped 0.6 percent to $1,331 per ounce. In the previous session, spot gold fell 0.8 percent, posting its worst one-day percentage decline since Dec. 7 as the dollar bounced from three-year lows.

“Gold continues to trade in lock-step with the U.S. dollar,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.

“We think the dollar has fallen too much. We see more upside for the dollar heading into the second quarter so that means that gold should move back below $1,300 and towards $1,250 by mid-year.”

Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,311 per ounce, as it has broken a support at $1,329, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver gained 0.6 percent to $17.11 per ounce and palladium shed 0.9 percent to

$1,104.72 per ounce.

Platinum added 1 percent to $1,006.60 per ounce, after touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,007.60 in the

previous session.

Over the past 15 years, platinum has largely moved higher in January and February due to seasonally weaker supply from top producer South Africa, Menke said.

“This seasonal rebound is playing out. And there is also some more room from short covering from the futures market.”