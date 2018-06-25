Gold Leaps by 0.1% to $1,268.24/Ounce

Gold prices inched up early on Friday, June 22, after hitting a 6-month low the session before, with

the dollar retreating from an 11-month peak.

Spot gold was 0.1 percent higher at $1,268.24 an ounce by 0057 GMT. It touched its lowest since Dec. 19 at

$1,260.84 on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,270.20 per ounce.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.50 percent to 824.63 tonnes on Thursday.

Russia produced 51.6 tonnes of gold in the first three months of 2018, up from 50.9 tonnes in the same period in 2017, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Hundreds of feet below thick boreal forest blanketing the Canadian Shield, a squad of near-silent, battery-powered machines are tunneling toward gold in a multimillion-dollar mining experiment to ditch diesel.

Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp on Thursday said it had agreed to buy a 5-percent stake in the Yanacocha gold mine in Peru for $48 million, as it looks to boost its assets in the metals sector, Reuters reports.