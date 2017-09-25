Gold Gains 0.4% at $1,296.58/ounce Amid N.Korea Concerns

Gold rebounded from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset.

The metal was, however, headed for a second weekly decline, Economic Times.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,296.58 an ounce, as of 0408 GMT. In the previous session, it marked its lowest since Aug. 25 at $1287.61.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,299.80 an ounce.

US President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday and Pyongyang’s leader defiantly vowed to persist with its nuclear and missile programmes and said it would consider measures against the United States.

On Friday, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un said in a rare statement the country will consider the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” against the ..

Recent fiery rhetoric between the North Koreans and President Trump has led to a mild rebound in the gold price, but not enough to breach the important $1,300/oz mark,” said John Sharma, economist at National Australia Bank.

“It appears there is some concern among market participants about these comments, but they are discounted somewhat given past examples of bluster between these protagonists,” Sharma said.

The dollar and Asian stocks fell on Friday against the backdrop of these tensions while the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.