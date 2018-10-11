Global Markets Crash, as Investors Show Concern over Growing Interest Rates

Around the world, stocks have tumbled on the back of concerns surrounding global economic growth and rising interest rates.

Global markets plunged Thursday, continuing steep losses seen in the previous session, as investors worry about rapidly rising interest rates and an expected slowdown in global growth.

At around 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures sank 228 points, indicating a sharply lower open of 319.74 points. Futures on the S&P 500 dropped indicating a negative open of 29.78 points, while Nasdaq futures signaled a negative open of 75.50 points. This after stocks sank Wednesday with the Dow plunging more than 800 points in its worst drop since February.

The VIX (the CBOE Volatility Index), which is seen as a fear gauge for the market, hit a new six-month high of 24.1 points on Thursday morning.

Around the world, stocks have tumbled on the back of concerns surrounding global economic growth and rising interest rates. The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this week that simmering trade tensions, such as those between the U.S. and China, could lead to a “sudden deterioration in risk sentiment, triggering a broad-based correction in global capital markets and a sharp tightening of global financial conditions.”