Ghana’s President Directs Institutions to Purchase Local Rice Brands from January 2020

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has directed state institutions to purchase locally produced rice from January 2020.

He gave the directive while addressing journalists at the Jubilee House, in Accra, on Friday.

Akufo-Addo said the decision was made to support farmers and boost the local production of rice.

He said the locally produced rice is what is consumed in his home, adding that state institutions must also support the drive towards self-sufficiency.

“All of us have to get involved in this drive towards self-sufficiency, we should all eat Ghanaian rice. It is the beginning for all of us, each one of us in our homes we should make a conscious effort to tell our wives and cousins or whoever is responsible for food to buy Ghana rice,” he said.

“That is what is happening in this place, it’s happening in my house in Nima and it’s happening here. And I’m giving direction that by the 1st of January 2020, all the state institutions are going to buy Ghanaian produce and Ghanaian rice, we have to do these things. That’s the only way we can begin to actively support our farmers.”

The president said his administration is making efforts to support local rice farmers through the construction of warehouses and the setting up and operation of the Ghana Commodity Exchange.

During the national farmers’ day, which held in the country a week ago, Akufo-Addo called for the consumption of local rice to support food industry.

He said “the success of the government’s efforts at ensuring self-sufficiency in rice production depends largely on the level of consumption of local rice.”

“We must eat what we grow to motivate our farmers, and support the development of the local food industry. Indeed, Rebecca, my beautiful wife, our First Lady, insists that we eat local rice at home, and has made sure of it. I call on all Ghanaians to follow my example, and eat local rice,” he had said.

The consumption of locally produced rice increased in Nigeria following the closure of land borders.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered closure of the borders to reduce smuggling.

Source: The Cable