German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives Nigeria, Meets with President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the vising German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the German leader, who is concluding her tour of three West African countries, arrived Aso Rock at about 10.02a.m.

President Buhari, who welcomed the German Chancellor at the fore court of the Presidential Villa, introduced some members of his cabinet and presidential aides to his visitor before going into closed door meeting to deliberate on issues of mutual interest to both Nigeria and Germany.

Merkel is on her final leg of a three-day trip to Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria with a focus on strengthening economic development and containing illegal migration.

NAN reports that the German leader, is accompanied by an economic team delegation.