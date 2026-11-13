Drop your pride, grow up — Don Jazzy to musicians

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 13th, 2026

Key Points

· Don Jazzy has called on Nigerian musicians to put aside their pride and work together to grow the music industry

· The Mavin Records founder expressed concern over the decline in collaborations among Nigerian artists

· He described the trend as unhealthy for the entertainment industry

· He spoke during an appearance on the On The Grind podcast

· He said no musician can achieve everything alone, as collaboration creates room for learning, creativity and better opportunities

· He urged singers to overcome their egos, saying talent is not a reason to avoid working with others

Main Story

Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has called on Nigerian musicians to put aside their pride and work together to promote the growth of the music industry. The Mavin Records founder expressed concern over the decline in collaborations among Nigerian artists, describing the development as unhealthy for the entertainment industry.

He made his position known during an appearance on the On The Grind podcast. He explained that no musician can achieve everything alone, adding that working with other artists creates room for learning, creativity and better opportunities, He urged Nigerian singers to overcome their egos and understand that being talented does not mean they should avoid working with others. “Most of Nigerian artists need to drop their pride, grow up and understand that no man is an island. A tree cannot make a forest,” he said.

The Issues

Don Jazzy’s remarks point to a shift in the industry, where artists increasingly build solo brands and guard their image, sometimes at the expense of joint projects. Collaborations have long been a driver of Afrobeats’ growth, helping artists reach each other’s audiences and opening doors to international markets, so a decline could limit that momentum.

His comments also touch on ego and competition. As streaming numbers and social media metrics make rivalries more visible, some artists may avoid features for fear of being overshadowed or of sharing credit. Don Jazzy is arguing that the industry benefits more when artists cooperate than when they compete in isolation, The claim of a decline in collaborations is his own observation, and the report offers no data to show how significant it is.

What’s Being Said

Don Jazzy acknowledged that some artists are gifted across several skills but insisted collaboration still matters. “If you are so talented and versatile and can write, produce and sing, kudos to you. But still, you need to collaborate. I am a fan of collaboration. I came into this business collaborating with people and I am forever going to keep collaborating. I understand the importance of collaboration,” he said, No response from other artists was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether other artists and industry figures respond to his call, and whether the debate about collaboration continues on social media. Fans may also watch for new joint projects from Mavin Records and its artists, As the year-end festive season approaches, a typically busy period for releases and features, the industry’s appetite for collaboration may become clearer.

Bottom Line

Don Jazzy is urging Nigerian artists to drop their egos and team up, arguing from his own career that collaboration, not isolation, is what builds a stronger music industry.