Future Concerns CEO, Oguike, Becomes ISPON Fellow

Renowned safety expert Engr. Anthony Oguike, Group Managing Director of The Future Concerns Group, has been conferred with the honorary Fellowship award of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON). The award ceremony was held on Saturday, October 28, during the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ISPON in Lagos.

According to the President of ISPON, Dr. Nnamdi Ilodiuba, the award was given in recognition of Oguike’s immense contributions, sustained excellence and impact on the safety industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

The ceremony, which featured the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, represented by Dr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Igweze-Anyawutaku, Director of OHS, Ministry of Labour and Employment, was attended by industry professionals, members of staff of the Institute, newly inducted safety professionals and other invited guests.

The Nigerian Society of Safety Professionals (NSSP) was formed in 1980. In 2014, it became chartered by an Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Institute of safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON).

Expressing his delight after receiving the award, Engr. Anthony Oguike said: “It is a testament to hard work, focus, team work and a continuous quest towards high performance as a norm, as well as the benefits of specialization and honing your craft”.

He thanked God, his family, clients, staff and international business partners for their patience, trust and belief in him.

Future Concerns Safety Center is a part of The Future Concerns Group, specialized in corporate safety and emergency response solutions, offering modern technology instrumentation, safety equipment and maintenance, as well as training services, in line with global best practices and standards.