Four & Five-star Hotel Bookings Peaked During Black Friday – Jumia MD

Four & Five-star Hotel Bookings Peaked During Black Friday – Jumia MD

By
- December 20, 2018
- in MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION
61
0
Left to Right: Guy Futi, Managing Director, Jumia Food, Chioma Odimegwu, Head of Marketing and Vendor Success, Jumia Food and Jumia Party Nigeria, Omolara Adagunodo, Managing Director, Jumia Travel & Olukayode Kolawole, Head Public Relations, Jumia

Jumia’s hotel & flight marketplace has announced that booking for four and five-star hotels peaked during the just concluded Black Friday which ran between November 2nd and November 30th, 2018.

The Managing Director of Jumia’s hotel & flight marketplace, Omolara Adagunodo made this announcement during a press conference held at Krispy Kreme, Victoria Island, Lagos, to review the outgoing year and to disclose the plans for 2019.

“We recorded over 50% increase in 4 & 5-star booking during Black Friday because we crashed the prices by almost 80% and overall booking grew by 20% year on year compared to black Friday 2017″, Adagunodo said.

Speaking on the performance of flight for the year under review, Adagunodo said: “There was a 300% growth in flight business because we innovated and partnered with the likes of Amadeus, Kiwi.com and Air Peace among others. I must also mention that we have the Best Available Rates as we hit 61% in BAR for 2018.”

For corporate booking, the managing director said: “We established a robust corporate team fully dedicated to our corporate clientele and I can tell you that corporate bookings and transactions increased by 50%. Despite this, it has not stopped us from pushing retail sales.”

Looking forward to the upcoming year, Adagundo disclosed the marketplace is planning to work on value-added services to drive value for the growing clientele, seal key partnerships to drive online and offline sales and offer a full bouquet of travel solutions to include cruises, visas, concierge and ground transport.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

How to Enjoy Christmas in Lagos

Christmas everywhere in the world is usually one