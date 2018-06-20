Former IGP, Gambo Jimeta Passes on

- June 20, 2018
A former Inspector General of Police, Gambo Jimeta, is dead.

A close family friend told newsmen that Mr Jimeta, who hails from Adamawa state, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

The death of the former police boss brings to three the number of prominent personalities from the state to die this week.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Mohammed Jibrilla, Abdulrahman Abba, died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Monday while a former first lady of the state, Zainab Nyako, also died early Wednesday in Yola.

Mrs Nyako was wife of former governor Murtala Nyako. She will be buried Wednesday afternoon in Yola.

