Forex Market Gets $210million CBN Boost Last Week of May

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, mid week, sustained its supply of dollar in the Nigerian inter-bank Foreign Exchange market with the sum of $210 million.

The apex bank offered the sum of $100 million to authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market while interests in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $55 million.

Also, the sum of $55 million was apportioned to invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who confirmed the figures said the Bank’s continued intervention forex market is to ensure the availability of foreign exchange to genuine customers.

Okorafor urged the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to continue to comply with the Bank’s directive to sell forex over the counter to customers with legitimate needs so as to sustain the confidence in the foreign exchange market.

It will be recalled that the apex bank had recently ordered banks not to deny genuine travelers Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) as there are enough dollar supplies to meet the demand.

This was followed by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele leading Bank Examiners to conduct on-the-spot assessment of forex sales in the DMBs on Monday, May 28, 2018.