FOREIGN JOB| British High Commission (BHC) Graduate Project Support Officer Recruitment

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organizational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Project Support Officer – Border Force

Ref No: 19/17 LOS

Location: Lagos

Grade: A2 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term

Duration of Post: 5 months

Start Date 1st December, 2017.



Main Purpose of Job

The main function of this post is to provide administrative and intelligence support to the Border Force, based in the British High Commission in Lagos.

The role will be specifically to maintain and update the administrative records, manage budget spreadsheets and other ancillary duties in support of the border Force project team.

All applicants will be required to hold a UK passport and citizenship and have an accountable work and/or personal record for the past 5 years.

The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to work effectively within a team.

Appointments within the Border Force require a high level of integrity and discretion.

All candidates should be aware that this appointment is subject to security checks (past 5 years) and clearance prior to appointment.

Roles and Responsibilities

Maintaining records of Project Hunter/Chaucer staff

Maintenance and accounting of monthly/annual budgets

Managing of drivers and maintenance of official vehicles, insurance and monthly payments to Hunter/Chaucer local support staff

Addressing of accommodation issues

Arranging payments of invoices, utility and other bills

Assisting with monthly reports and training programmes, including their evaluation

Making travel arrangements for UK and other African countries, including visa applications.

Preparing official letters, recording meetings

Arranging calls

Basic criminal investigations, research and analysis

Completing UK intelligence reports

Office and asset management

Liaison with law enforcement and public bodies – both at senior management and practitioner level

Qualifications and Experience

Essential:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Good working knowledge of MS Outlook, Word and Excel

Ability to quickly and accurately input data to a bespoke database

Good attention to detail.

Desirable:

Familiar with Firecrest, Echo, FCO and Border Force systems.

Required Competencies:

Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace

Starting Monthly Salary

N381,775.

Other Benefits and Conditions of Employment:

Candidates must be able to obtain Official Sensitive Security Clearance.

A job offer will only be confirmed once this clearance has been granted by Foreign and Commonwealth Security Directorate.

Application Closing Date

31st October, 2017.

Start Date

1st December, 2017

Additional information

Only electronic applications will be accepted.

Please complete the application form in full as the information provided is used during screening.

Please check your application carefully before you submit, as no changes can be made once submitted.

The British Deputy High Commission will never request any payment or fees to apply for a position.

Employees recruited locally by the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Nigeria.

All candidates must be legally able to work and reside in the country of the vacancy with the correct visa/work permit status or demonstrate eligibility to obtain the relevant permit.

The responsibility lies on the successful candidate to: Obtain the relevant permit; Pay the fees for the permit; Make arrangements to relocate; Meet the costs to relocation

Employees who are not eligible to pay local income tax: e.g. certain third-country nationals and spouses/partners of UK diplomats will have their salaries abated by an equivalent amount.

Reference checking and security clearances will be conducted on successful candidates.

Method of Application

