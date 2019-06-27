FirstBank Wins 3 Awards at Interswitch Connect

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced its winning of three awards at the Interswitch Connect Sales Dinner & Awards Night.

The event which held recently in Lagos, saw FirstBank cart away the following awards: Most improved Mobile Banking Application, Highest Transacting Bank (across Interswitch’s Solutions) and Highest Number of Verve Transacting Cards (Unique Cards). FirstBank processes about 25 per cent of monthly transactions on the Interswitch platform and has over 7.5million Verve Cards issued.

Commenting on this feat, the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said: “We are pleased to be recipients of these awards, especially as they add to the spice of an eventful 2019, the year of our 125th anniversary.

“Indeed, the awards are a reflection of the confidence Nigerians reposed in us and our digital channels as well as a reward of our efforts in driving the various cashless initiatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

We are very committed to providing cost-efficient payment services to our discerning individual and corporate customers leveraging on the most modern and secure payment channels. We commend Interswitch for their giant strides in promoting electronic payment processing in Nigeria.”

Only recently, FirstBank was recognized for its high transactional volume and leading role in promoting cashless transactions and financial inclusion in the country by winning two awards – Cashless Driver:

Highest Volume in Bill Payments and Cashless Driver: Highest Transaction Volume in Real-Time Payments – at the CBN Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s premier and most valuable banking brand, and largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 12 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services.

Source: Nigerian NewDirect