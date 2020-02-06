FIRS Responsible for 7.5 percent VAT on Voice Calls, Text Messages – Patami

Communications and Digital Economy Minister, Isa Pantami affirms that the 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions on voice calls and text messages fell under the purview of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Pantami made the clarification in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement noted that the ministry was not mandated to handle the issue.

The Minister explained that the ministry was inundated with complaints and esquires concerning the recent 7.5 per cent VAT deductions on voice calls and text messages, by some Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

“We also wish to notify the general public that contrary to opinion in some quarters, I had no prior consultation or awareness about this development.”

He further advised that all enquiries and clarifications should henceforth be directed to FIRS, being the proper institution on VAT matters.

Pantami, however, assured that the interests of Nigerians would be protected in that aspect.

”We appreciate the support and efforts of well meaning Nigerians who have sought clarifications in a civil manner.”

Source: VON