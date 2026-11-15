Fire guts shops at Ikotun Market in Lagos

By Emmanuella Opara | November 15th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Fire broke out at Ikotun Market, along Synagogue in Lagos, on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Ejigbo and Isolo stations arrived 12 minutes after receiving the emergency call.

LASTMA reported no casualties as efforts continued to extinguish the blaze.

Traffic was disrupted along the lane inward Synagogue, with contraflow introduced.

MAIN STORY

Several shops have been destroyed by fire at Ikotun Market, along Synagogue in Lagos State, with emergency responders working to contain the outbreak.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received an emergency call at 10:24 am on Sunday and deployed firefighters from its Ejigbo and Isolo stations.

According to the agency, the teams arrived at the scene at 10:36 am and began efforts to contain the fire.

Footage released by the service showed extensive damage to sections of the market, including charred structures, collapsed metal roofing, concrete debris and smoke-filled stalls.

The cause of the fire had not been established as of the time of reporting.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, in a separate update, said no casualties had been recorded at the time of its report, while firefighters continued efforts to completely extinguish the blaze.

The agency also announced traffic restrictions around the affected area, stating that the entire lane inward Synagogue had been blocked to vehicular movement. Contraflow was introduced to ease traffic congestion.

The fire outbreak comes amid other recent incidents in Lagos.

On Saturday, November 14, firefighters from the Sari Iganmu and Isolo stations responded to a fire on the top floor of a one-storey residential building at No. 9, Ola Market in Adedeji, Itire, Surulere.

The fire was contained within the affected section of the building, with no casualties reported.

THE ISSUES

The Ikotun Market fire adds to concerns about recurring fire outbreaks in Lagos, particularly in densely occupied commercial and residential areas.

Beyond the immediate damage to shops and property, market fires can disrupt traders’ livelihoods and affect the availability of goods and services. The cause of the Ikotun incident remains unknown, and the extent of the losses has not yet been disclosed.

WHAT’S NEXT

Firefighters are expected to complete efforts to extinguish the blaze. Further information on the cause of the incident, the number of affected shops and the value of property lost is still awaited.

BOTTOM LINE

The fire at Ikotun Market has destroyed shops and disrupted traffic around Synagogue, although no casualties had been reported in the initial update from LASTMA.