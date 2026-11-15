Emir Sanusi visits Olubadan to strengthen Yoruba-Hausa ties

By Emmanuella Opara | November 15th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the Olubadan’s Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

Sanusi said he had maintained close relationships with Ibadan indigenes before becoming Emir.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the longstanding relationship between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups.

MAIN STORY

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan, Oyo State, as part of efforts to strengthen relations between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups.

Sanusi arrived at the Olubadan’s Palace in Oke-Aremo on Sunday accompanied by a large entourage.

Speaking during the visit, the Emir described Ibadan as his second home, citing his longstanding relationships with residents of the city.

“It is a great pleasure for me to visit the Olubadan Palace again. I have maintained a close relationship with many Ibadan indigenes, even before I became the Emir of Kano. So, Ibadan is my second home,” he said.

The two traditional rulers initially held a private meeting in the palace’s inner chamber before proceeding to the conference room to address a larger gathering.

The visit is rooted in the longstanding relationship between the Yoruba and Hausa communities, according to information gathered by The PUNCH.

THE ISSUES

The visit highlights the historical and social connections between the Yoruba and Hausa communities, two of Nigeria’s major ethnic groups.

Traditional institutions have continued to provide platforms for maintaining relationships across ethnic and cultural boundaries. However, the specific issues discussed by Sanusi and Ladoja during their private meeting were not disclosed.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is a great pleasure for me to visit the Olubadan Palace again. I have maintained a close relationship with many Ibadan indigenes, even before I became the Emir of Kano. So, Ibadan is my second home.”

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano.

WHAT’S NEXT

Further details of the meeting and any agreements or initiatives arising from the visit are expected to emerge as more information becomes available.

BOTTOM LINE

Sanusi’s visit to the Olubadan is intended to reinforce longstanding cultural and social ties between the Yoruba and Hausa communities.