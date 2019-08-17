FIFA Slams Life Ban on Samson Siasia

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA has found former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes to manipulate matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

In a statement posted on its website this Friday afternoon, FIFA said the formal ethics proceedings against Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stemmed from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr. Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia,” the statement said.

It said that Siasia had been notified of the decision Friday as the ban comes into force.

Coach Siasia’s mother is still being held by kidnappers who are demanding a ransom of N50million.

This is the second time the 76-year-old woman is being held by ransom seeking gunmen.

Source: THISDAY