FG Targets 10bn SCF Gas Output By 2030

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has restated Nigeria’s target of producing 10 billion Standard Cubic Feet (SCF) of gas daily by 2030. This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday in a statement issued by Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the ministry.

Edun, during a meeting with the management of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), discussed key issues shaping the future of the country’s gas industry, including production targets, investment climate, and ongoing reforms.

He noted that Nigeria has made progress toward building a more competitive and investor-friendly environment, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has stabilised the economy and opened new opportunities for both the manufacturing and energy sectors.

“As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape,” Edun said.

NLNG CEO, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, provided updates on the company’s operations, highlighting stronger gas supply, improved security on the Trans-Niger pipeline, and increased capacity utilisation above 70 percent. He also pointed to progress on the Bodo-Bonny Road and called for an extension of the East-West highway under the tax credit scheme.

Mshelbila described the meeting as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward achieving its 2030 gas targets. “With renewed focus and determination, the country is poised to unlock its vast energy resources and drive economic growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration,” he said.