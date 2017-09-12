FG, States’ Public Debt Stock Spikes to N19.6trillion

A document by the Debt Management Office, DMO, has revealed that Nigeria’s public debt stock for both the Federal Government and the states as at June 30 stood at N19.63 trillion.

The document was obtained from the DMO website on Monday, September 11, in Abuja, DailyTrust reports.

Giving a breakdown of what each tier owed, it said the external debt stock of both tiers was N4.6 trillion while the domestic debt stock of the Federal Government was N12 trillion.

It said the domestic debt of states stood at N3 trillion.

It also said the Federal Government spent N253.3 billion on domestic debt servicing in the second quarter of 2017 (April to June).

Giving a breakdown of each month’s allocation, it said N87 billion was spent on debt servicing in April, N73 billion in May and N75.2 billion in June.

Domestic debt is the amount of money raised by any government denominated in local currency and from its own residents.

It consists of two categories: Bank and Non-Bank borrowing.

Domestic loans are issued through government debt instruments such as Nigerian Treasury Bills, Nigerian Treasury Certificates, Federal Government Development Stocks, Treasury Bonds, Ways and Means Advances.