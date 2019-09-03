FG Pledges Definitive Measures Towards Ending Attacks on Nigerians in SA

The federal government has promised to take definitive measures as part of effort to end the escalation of attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The Minister of foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in a tweet while reacting to the latest attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He tweeted, “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, had in a statement on Monday raised the alarm that South Africans had begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another was still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

He revealed that the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals. But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.”

