FG orders up to five-year ban for defaulting public contractors

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has directed ministries, departments and agencies to strictly implement guidelines allowing defaulting contractors to be barred from public procurement for three to five years.

Grounds for debarment include procurement fraud, bribery, falsified documents and persistent failure to fulfil contractual obligations.

The Bureau of Public Procurement will maintain and publish a register of debarred entities, while officials who bypass the system may face administrative and legal sanctions.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has directed ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to strictly enforce guidelines that allow contractors, consultants and service providers who violate public procurement rules to be excluded from government contracts for up to five years.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, with reference number 59780/S.2/B/585.

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by its Acting Head of Public Relations, Ngozi Anyaelezu.

Anyaelezu said the circular required all accounting officers in MDAs to comply fully with the National Guideline on Debarment of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers. The measure is intended to prevent fraud and corruption in contract execution by excluding entities that breach the Public Procurement Act, 2007, from further participation in government procurement.

Under the guidelines, the BPP may initiate debarment proceedings following findings from its reviews, surveillance activities or audits. Proceedings may also begin following a properly supported recommendation from a procuring entity approved by its accounting officer.

The process provides for due notice to affected contractors. A contractor facing allegations must be notified and given 10 working days to respond, with a limited extension possible in appropriate circumstances.

Where the Debarment Committee establishes a case against a contractor, it may impose a ban lasting between three and five years. During that period, the affected entity cannot be invited to bid for or receive Federal Government contracts.

The restriction also prevents a debarred contractor from conducting government business as an agent or representative of another contractor, consultant or service provider.

The guidelines require the BPP to enter the names of debarred entities into its database and publish them on the Bureau’s website, the Federal Tenders Journal and other relevant platforms. Contractors may seek reinstatement after their sanctions expire by submitting an application supported by evidence of reform.

The BPP Director-General, Adebowale Adedokun, said the guidelines were designed to remove corrupt, fraudulent and non-performing contractors from the public procurement system, safeguard public funds and improve value for money in government expenditure.

Adedokun said the government would no longer tolerate compromises that undermine the integrity of procurement processes. He warned that accounting officers and procuring entities that bypassed the debarment registry or violated the Public Procurement Act could face administrative and legal sanctions.

He said all procuring entities were required to verify compliance with the guidelines.

The grounds for debarment include offering money, gifts or other benefits to influence procurement decisions, as well as providing employment or financial benefits to procurement officials for improper purposes.

Other grounds include convictions for fraud relating to public contracts, falsification of documents and wilful or persistent failure to fulfil contractual obligations. The guidelines also allow the government to consider debarment for contractors already sanctioned by multilateral organisations.

The government said the directive formed part of its commitment to transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in public expenditure. Accounting officers are required to bring the guidelines to the attention of tenders boards, procurement planning committees, procurement departments and all officials involved in public procurement.

THE ISSUES

The directive strengthens the formal consequences for contractors who engage in procurement fraud or repeatedly fail to deliver on public contracts. A ban of three to five years could restrict access to a significant source of business for firms that depend on government projects, making compliance with procurement rules and contractual obligations a commercial necessity.

The effectiveness of the policy will depend on enforcement. Maintaining a debarment register is useful only if procuring entities consult it before awarding contracts and if the information is kept accurate and accessible. The warning that officials could face sanctions for bypassing the registry places responsibility on government institutions as well as private contractors.

The requirement to notify contractors and allow them 10 working days to respond is also significant. It establishes a formal opportunity for affected entities to answer allegations before a sanction is imposed, while allowing the committee to determine whether a case has been established.

For public finances, the intended benefit is to reduce the risk of funds being lost through fraud, poor contract performance or procurement decisions influenced by improper payments. However, the circular alone does not establish how much public money the new enforcement approach might save or how many contractors could be affected.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It aims to prevent fraud and corruption in contract execution by ensuring that contractors who violate the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, are promptly reported and excluded from further participation in government procurement.” – Ngozi Anyaelezu, Acting Head of Public Relations, Bureau of Public Procurement

“Where the Debarment Committee establishes a case against a contractor, it may impose a debarment period of between three years and five years.” – National Guideline on Debarment of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers

“A debarred contractor will be prohibited from being invited to bid for or awarded Federal Government contracts.” – National Guideline on Debarment of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers

“The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in public expenditure.” – Federal Government statement, as reported by the Bureau of Public Procurement

“Moving forward, all procuring entities are mandated to verify compliance.” – Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate next step is for accounting officers and procurement units across MDAs to circulate the guidelines and incorporate the required checks into their procurement processes.

The BPP’s debarment database and published notices will be important indicators of implementation. The number of cases initiated, the sanctions imposed and the extent to which procuring entities verify contractors against the register could help show whether the directive is being enforced consistently.

Attention will also fall on how the Bureau handles complaints, applies the response period and assesses applications for reinstatement after sanctions expire. These processes will matter both for enforcement and for ensuring that contractors are treated in accordance with the guidelines.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government has ordered stricter enforcement of procurement rules, including bans of up to five years for contractors found responsible for specified violations. The policy’s impact will depend on whether government agencies consistently check the debarment register, apply the rules and hold both contractors and responsible officials accountable.

Source: NAN