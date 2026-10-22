Key Points

French health authorities have reported the first officially documented human infection with the Shamonda virus.

The patient, who was severely immunocompromised, died in early October.

Investigators believe the infection may have resulted from the bite of an infected Culicoides midge in eastern France.

Authorities say no risk to the general population has been identified so far.

Main Story

French health authorities have announced the world’s first documented human case of the Shamonda virus after a severely immunocompromised patient died in early October.

The patient had been receiving treatment for a serious illness in Lyon, France. Preliminary investigations suggest that the virus may have contributed to brain complications experienced before the patient’s death.

Despite the seriousness of the case, health authorities have stressed that no risk to the general population has been identified to date.

The Shamonda virus has circulated among animals for decades, particularly in parts of Africa and Asia. However, no human infection had been officially documented before this case.

The virus was first detected in Nigeria in the mid-1960s. Since then, it has been reported sporadically in cattle across West, East and Southern Africa, as well as in Japan.

According to French authorities, the most likely explanation is that the patient became infected after being bitten by a virus-carrying midge of the genus Culicoides. Investigators believe the exposure may have occurred in eastern France.

The authorities have notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) about the case.

The Issues

The Shamonda virus is an animal-associated virus transmitted by biting midges belonging to the Culicoides genus. These tiny insects can spread certain viruses between animals.

The virus has been detected in livestock, including cattle, in several countries over the years. However, its appearance in a human patient raises questions about whether human infections have occurred previously without being recognised or documented.

The available information does not establish how frequently the virus might infect humans or whether it could cause illness in people with healthy immune systems.

The patient’s severely weakened immune system is an important factor in the investigation. People who are immunocompromised can be more vulnerable to certain infections, although further evidence is needed to understand the significance of this case.

What’s Being Said

French health authorities described the infection as an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient.

Although preliminary findings suggest the virus was likely connected to the patient’s neurological complications, this does not, by itself, establish every detail of how the infection developed.

The authorities’ current assessment is that there is no identified public health risk to the wider population.

What’s Next

Notifications to the WHO and ECDC will help ensure that relevant international health bodies are informed of the finding.

Further investigation may clarify how the patient was exposed, the virus’s possible role in the neurological complications and whether additional surveillance is needed.

Bottom Line

France’s report marks the first officially documented human infection with the Shamonda virus, a pathogen previously associated with animals. While the patient’s death makes the case significant, there is currently no identified threat to the general public. Continued investigation will be important to establish what this rare infection means for human health.