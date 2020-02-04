FG Introduces New Visa Policy for Former Nigerians

The Federal Government (FG) has introduced a multiple-entry, multi-year visa for Nigerians by birth who had to renounce their citizenship.

According to a tweet by Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant on digital/new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, the visa is available to people who renounced their Nigerian status to become citizens of other countries.

Journalists, entertainers and sportsmen wishing to visit Nigeria will now also get single-entry, short-visit visas.

This is part of provisions stated in the new visa policy unveiled by the president on Tuesday.

“If you’re a Nigerian by birth but have had to give up your citizenship because your new country doesn’t allow dual citizenship (China, Isreal, India etc), you are now eligible to get a multi-year, multiple entry visa that allows you to visit Nigeria easily,” Ogunlesi tweeted.

“Israelis by birth can acquire dual citizenships but people acquiring Israeli citizenship by naturalization — which is what would apply to a Nigerian who acquires Israeli citizenship — must first renounce their original citizenship.

“Nigeria today launched special Short Visa classes (single entry) for the following categories of people: journalists, clerics, sportspeople, artists/entertainers/musicians, religious tourists, humanitarian workers, etc.”

According to Ogunlesi, the visa for investors has also been expanded into five categories.

“Nigeria has now launched an “Investor Visa” Class: 5 categories: N3A, N3B, N3C, N3D, N3E.”

Ogunlesi said the new visa policy is part of efforts to improve security and ease of doing business.

Source: The Cable