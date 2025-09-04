FG Introduces AI, Journalism, And Programming In New Secondary School Curriculum

The Federal Government has unveiled a restructured national curriculum for secondary schools, introducing innovative subjects such as artificial intelligence (AI), programming, fact-checking, and journalism as part of efforts to modernize Nigeria’s education system.

Although the complete document has yet to be formally released, excerpts were made public by Dada Olusegun, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Social Media. The new framework is designed to streamline the learning experience, reduce subject overload, encourage practical skill acquisition, and bring Nigerian education closer to global standards.

Broad Stakeholder Consultations

The updated curriculum is the product of extensive collaboration involving the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), alongside other stakeholders in the education sector.

A key highlight of the reform is the reduction in the number of subjects students are expected to undertake at different levels. Junior Secondary School (JSS 1–3) will now feature 12 to 14 subjects, while Senior Secondary School (SSS 1–3) will take 8 to 9 subjects, with a sharper concentration on five core areas.

New Learning Areas

Journalism has been introduced as a module within the English Language subject for senior secondary students, equipping them with communication, research, and fact-checking skills. Programming modules have also been included across junior and senior secondary levels, while Digital Literacy—one of the flagship subjects—now incorporates robotics and artificial intelligence components.

Breakdown of Subjects

Junior Secondary (JSS 1–3) will cover:

Mathematics & Measurement : Algebra, geometry, statistics, ratios, percentages, and applied calculations.

: Algebra, geometry, statistics, ratios, percentages, and applied calculations. English Language : Advanced grammar, essay writing, vocabulary building, comprehension, oral presentations, and drama.

: Advanced grammar, essay writing, vocabulary building, comprehension, oral presentations, and drama. Integrated Science : Basics of physics, chemistry, biology, ecology, and earth science.

: Basics of physics, chemistry, biology, ecology, and earth science. Digital Literacy & Coding : ICT tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), internet research, coding (Python and Scratch), and introductory robotics.

: ICT tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), internet research, coding (Python and Scratch), and introductory robotics. Social Studies : Nigerian and African history, civics, geography, basic economics, and global issues.

: Nigerian and African history, civics, geography, basic economics, and global issues. Languages : Mother tongue advancement and conversational fluency in a foreign language (French or Arabic).

: Mother tongue advancement and conversational fluency in a foreign language (French or Arabic). Creative Arts : Visual arts, crafts, drama, theatre, and introductory film and music.

: Visual arts, crafts, drama, theatre, and introductory film and music. Physical & Health Education: Fitness, sports, nutrition, reproductive health, drug awareness, and first aid.

Senior Secondary (SS 1–3) will cover:

Mathematics & Advanced Applications : Trigonometry, probability, calculus basics, financial mathematics, and applied statistics.

: Trigonometry, probability, calculus basics, financial mathematics, and applied statistics. English & Communication : Academic writing, literary analysis, research methods, public speaking, journalism, and fact-checking.

: Academic writing, literary analysis, research methods, public speaking, journalism, and fact-checking. Sciences : Advanced physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, and environmental science.

: Advanced physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, and environmental science. Technology & Innovation : Programming (Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS), AI and robotics, data science, cybersecurity, and digital entrepreneurship.

: Programming (Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS), AI and robotics, data science, cybersecurity, and digital entrepreneurship. Social Sciences : Government, law, economics, philosophy, ethics, entrepreneurship, and global history.

: Government, law, economics, philosophy, ethics, entrepreneurship, and global history. Languages : Advanced mother tongue studies and proficiency in international languages such as French, Arabic, or Chinese.

: Advanced mother tongue studies and proficiency in international languages such as French, Arabic, or Chinese. Creative Arts & Innovation : Music, fine arts, drama, film, and media production.

: Music, fine arts, drama, film, and media production. Physical & Health Education : Mental health awareness, leadership in sports, CPR training, and advanced fitness.

: Mental health awareness, leadership in sports, CPR training, and advanced fitness. Research & Project Work: Independent final-year projects covering research, data collection, analysis, and presentation.

A Global Shift in Education

The government’s decision to embed journalism, coding, and AI into the national curriculum signals a shift towards preparing Nigerian students for the demands of the digital economy. By integrating technology, media literacy, and critical thinking into classroom instruction, the new framework is expected to produce a generation equipped to compete and innovate on a global scale.