FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day, respectively. It has also declared Thursday, January 1, 2026, as a public holiday for the New Year celebration.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to the statement, the minister urged Nigerians to reflect on the enduring values of love, peace, humility and sacrifice exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ. He also called on citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity, to use the festive season to pray for peace, improved security and national progress.

Tunji-Ojo further advised Nigerians to remain law-abiding and security-conscious throughout the celebrations, while extending warm wishes for a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The statement read in part: “The Federal Government has declared Thursday, 25th December 2025; Friday, 26th December 2025; and Thursday, 1st January 2026 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations respectively.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extended warm Christmas and New Year felicitations to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, as well as to all Nigerians as they celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of a new one.

“The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion to one another, and renew our collective commitment to nation-building.

“The Minister wishes all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”