FG Blames States For Poor Urban Planning, Non-Implementation Of 30-Year-Old Law

The Federal Government has criticised most state governments for failing to implement the Urban and Regional Planning Law (Decree 88 of 1992, Cap. 138 LFN 2004), more than three decades after its enactment, describing the inaction as a major contributor to Nigeria’s chaotic city growth and poor urban management.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, made the remarks in Abuja at the National Colloquium on the Implementation of the Urban and Regional Planning Law, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Dangiwa lamented that only two states including Katsina, have domesticated and operationalised the 1992 law, despite its critical role in ensuring orderly urban development across the country.

“It is regrettable that more than three decades after the promulgation of this progressive law, only two states, including my home state of Katsina, have adopted and implemented it,” Dangiwa said.

“This failure has contributed to the uncoordinated expansion of our cities, proliferation of informal settlements, and a widening gap between planning ideals and urban realities.”

Legacy of Neglect

The minister explained that the 1992 Urban and Regional Planning Law was enacted to replace the outdated 1946 Town and Country Planning Law, providing a unified legal and institutional framework for land use, spatial development, and physical planning across federal, state, and local governments.

However, he noted that weak institutions, inadequate technical manpower, poor coordination among tiers of government, and low public awareness have hindered its effective implementation.

Dangiwa expressed concern that the continued neglect of proper urban planning has resulted in disorganised city growth, overstretched infrastructure, and increased environmental risks, particularly in rapidly expanding urban centres.

Call for Reform and Modernisation

The minister emphasised that the realities of rapid urbanisation, population growth, climate change, and technological advancements have far outpaced the provisions of the 30-year-old law, necessitating an urgent review and update to meet current development needs.

He revealed that the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is already working to modernise the legal framework and ensure nationwide adoption of the legislation in line with global best practices.

“We have completed the review of the National Urban Development Policy, which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council. We are also finalising the National Physical Planning Standards and the National Policy on Rural Settlements Planning and Development,” Dangiwa said.

“These efforts are aimed at promoting balanced regional growth, reducing rural-urban migration, and ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.”

The minister also cited the Renewed Hope Housing Programme as a practical example of how strategic planning can drive sustainable communities, noting that each housing project under the initiative incorporates proper spatial, environmental, and infrastructural considerations.

Dangiwa called on state governments to demonstrate stronger political will and align with federal efforts to achieve a coherent national urban development agenda, warning that failure to do so would continue to undermine Nigeria’s economic potential and urban resilience.