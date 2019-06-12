Femi Gbajabiamila Becomes Speaker of House of Representatives

Femi Gbajabiamila has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the day the ninth National Assembly was inaugurated.

Gbajabiamila was elected by members of the House of Representatives to pilot the affairs of the House for the next four years.

He won with 281 votes to defeat Umar Bago, who pulled 76 votes.

The new speaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State, in the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila, who was born on June 25, 1962, attended Mainland Preparatory School, after which he attended Igbobi College in Yaba, Lagos, King William’s College on the Isle of Man, United Kingdom, Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, United States and the University of Lagos in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Wase emerged unopposed to become the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.