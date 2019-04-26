FEC Valedictory Session Scheduled for May 22

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed says the Nigerian cabinet is still intact, contrary to people’s expectations that the cabinet would be dissolved this week.

He says the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will be holding its valedictory session on Wednesday, May 22.

He made the revelation on Thursday, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the end of Thursday’s cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said: “The cabinet is still intact. We are going to have a valedictory service on May 22. So, you still need to suffer us much; you will still see more of my face. Thank you very much.’’

President Buhari had on April 17 asked for comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from cabinet members on their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The deadline for submission of the reports to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President was April 24.

The 9th and 10th FEC meetings for this year were rescheduled for April 25 and May 2 respectively in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.

All Ministers were directed to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to FEC are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than April 30.’’

