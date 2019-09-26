FEC Okays N310 billion Expenditure on Road Projects

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N310 billion for road projects in several parts of the country.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that N79.82bn is for the Ibadan-Ilesa-Ife road, while N200.1bn is earmarked for roads linking the second Niger Bridge to Asaba and Onitsha.

The remaining N29. 6bn according to him, is meant for phase 2 of the Kano-Katsina Highway.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education (State), Emeka Nwajiuba, disclosed that the Council also approved contracts for his ministry under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

According to him, N915 million is for the construction of the Faculty of Environment at the University of Abuja, while N918 million has been budgeted for the construction of the Faculty of Education in the same university.