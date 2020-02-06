FEC Okays ₦65.8 billion for Road Construction in Taraba, Rivers, Akwa Ibom

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved contracts worth N65.8 billion for the construction of roads in Taraba, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu revealed this while briefing Journalists on decisions reached at this week’s cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the contracts include that of Jalingo-Lau road in Taraba State at the cost of N6.9 billion and dualization of a road linking Cross River and Akwa Ibom States at the cost of N58.9 billion.

Giving further details, the Minister said: “We presented two memos to the Council which were approved. The first one is for the award of contract for the construction of Jaling0-Kona-Lau-Karim Lamido road Phase II which is about 29 kilometers at the cost of N6, 916, 180, 860,32 inclusive of VAT.

“The second memo which was also approved, has three projects; one is the dualization of the outstanding portion of the Odukpami-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene road in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States in the sum of N50, 527, 447, 708.82 with a completion period of 36 months.

“The second project, if you recall, in December last year there was a report on social media regarding a bridge in Ajaokuta, which was in bad shape, cos it had an opening at the expansion joint. The project was then sent to the cabinet and was awaiting approval, which we got today but actually work had since commenced on that bridge. The total contract sum approved today is N1, 534, 577, 088.25.

“The third contract is that of rehabilitation of the outstanding section of Iseyin-Okefor road including two bridges in Oyo State in the sim of N6, 875, 987, 097.21 with a completion period of 18 months. So, these sum up to N58, 938, 111, 892. 28 for the tree projects on the second memo.”

Pictures below:

Source: VON