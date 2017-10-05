FEC Approves N25.99billion Debt Payment to Discos

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, October 4, approved the settlement of N25.99 billion debt owed power Distribution Companies (Discos) by the Federal Government.

The Minister of Work, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola briefed State House correspondences at the end of FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the amount, which has been verified was owed by the Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also disclosed that the verification of the amount owed by States and Local governments is still on going, The Nation reports.