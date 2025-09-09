FCTA Names Nancy Nathan Acting Head Of Service Following Adayilo’s Passing

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has appointed Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan as Acting Head of Service following the death of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the immediate past officeholder.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications to the FCT Minister.

Adayilo, who died last Monday, had made history in October 2024 when President Bola Tinubu appointed her as the first female and first indigenous Head of Service of the FCTA.

According to the statement, Nathan will serve in an acting capacity “pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service.”

“Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, mni, has been appointed as Acting Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),” the statement read. “Until her appointment, she was the Permanent Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA. She had also served as Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the Honourable Minister of the FCT before her elevation to Permanent Secretary. The appointment takes immediate effect.”

If confirmed, Nathan would become the second woman to hold the post since the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission in October 2023.

Nathan, a seasoned administrator, brings years of experience in public service, having overseen both financial administration and youth development portfolios within the FCTA.