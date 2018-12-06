FCMB Bags ISO 22301 Certification

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has bagged the TCIC International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 22301:2012 certification, in recognition of the bank’s attainment and compliance with the requirements of Business Continuity Management System (BCMS).

The certification followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by TCIC Global Certification Limited, a Canada-based independent Management System Audit/Assessment and training providers, founded in 2003.

FCMB’s BCMS is in support of critical services, products and processes.

The Managing Director of FCMB, Adam Nuru, described the feat as another milestone in the commitment of the bank to attain excellence in all aspects of its operation and service delivery.

“We are excited to attain the TCIC ISO 22301 certification. It is proof that the successful overhaul and streamlining of our services, products and processes to meet global standards are yielding the desired results and recognition.

“We will continue to improve in all aspects of our business in order to match the needs of our esteemed customers, as a response to market demands and also in recognition of rapidly changing global standards,” he said.

FCMB was in May this year, awarded the prestigious International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certificate for Quality Management System by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely used quality management system globally. It provides a framework that ensures organizations can consistently meet customers’ expectations and other applicable requirements.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.

Having successfully transformed to a retail banking and wealth management led group, FCMB expects to continue to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services.