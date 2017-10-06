FBN Holdings to Release Q3 2017 Earnings, Friday October 27

FBN Holdings Plc is set to release details of its 2017 third quarter earnings on Friday, October 27, 2017. This is according to information posted on the website of the financial group.

The firm, which pointed out that “the dates in the calendar are subject to change without prior notification,” fixed October 27, 2017, for the “release of the FBN Holdings 9-month 2017 results on the floor of the NSE.”

As at the time of filing this report (1.05pm October 5, 2017), FBN Holdings has announced its closed period.

“This is to inform the public and our stakeholders that the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc will be meeting to consider the 2017 unaudited Nine Month Accounts of FBN Holdings Plc on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

“Consequently, there will be a closed period from Monday, October 9, 2017 and same will last till twenty-four hours after the Accounts are filed with the Exchange in line with Rule 17.18 of Part 2 (Issuer’s Rules) of the NSE’s Rule Book (2015),” the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Tijjani Borodo, stated, Business Post reports.