Fayose Keeps Word, Honours EFCC’s Invitation

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reported to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He arrived at the EFCC’s office on Tuesday at the expiration of his tenure as governor of the state.

Wearing a T-Shirt with the inscription ‘EFCC I’m here’, the former governor arrived in the company of his supporters and members of his party including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Fayose had promised to make himself available to the commission after handing over to the new governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

In a statement issued on September 12, he explained that several actions of the anti-graft agency, including the freezing of his account and an attempt to secure a temporary forfeiture of his properties indicated that there was a need to answer some questions.

He also said he took the decision due to his belief in the rule of law, noting that he is prepared to clarify all the issues surrounding the anti-graft body’s investigations on the stated date.

