Facebook Extends SME Initiative to Nigeria

Riding on a successful tour across three cities in Europe and the Middle East, where it is promoting small and medium scale businesses (SMBs) with its new initiative called ‘It’s Your Facebook Pop-Up’, Facebook at the weekend, extended the initiative to Lagos, where it mentored SMBs on how to grow their businesses, using the Facebook platform.

Being the first in Africa, the two-day programme commenced in Lagos with the unveiling of an exclusive preview event, where Facebook educated people in a fun, interactive space and showcased some of its most loved products including Stories, Communities and Watch.

Also available was Drop-in Sessions for the public to get advice on their most burning Facebook related questions – whether around protecting their information on Facebook, or getting practical advice on everything from personalising newsfeed, to security settings and setting up business pages.

Open to the public at the weekend in Lagos, attendees were taken on a number of training sessions in partnership with Facebook’s local training partners, including Afrinolly, Re:Learn and the Facebook Community Leadership Circle Lagos.

This included free sessions focused on SMBs and building online businesses, building engaging Communities, youth safety online and dedicated workshops for creatives.

Speaking at the unveiling, Facebook Communications Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Kezia Anim-Addo, said: “We’re thrilled to be in Lagos with ‘It’s Your Facebook’ pop-up experience, which further highlights our commitment to supporting and investing in communities in Nigeria.”