Explosion in NPDC’s Abura Crude Trunk Line Causes Pandemonium in Ughelli

Explosion has occurred on the Abura Crude Trunk Line belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in Delta.

The incident happened on Friday at Otu-Jeremi communiy in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

A resident in the community who craved anonymity, said that the explosion which was accompanied by heavy fire, occurred at about 1.30.p.m., living the people to scamper for safety.

“The explosion has plunged the community into tension as residents living close to the facility scampered for safety,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the area has been condoned off by soldiers while fire fighters were seen trying to put out the fire.

When contacted on phone, NPDC Head of Community Relations, Mr Chris Otobise, and the Head of Security, Col. Oyekan (red), both promised to call back for confirmation, but failed.

However a senior officer in the Nigerian Army confirmed the incident to newsmen, but said he not ascertain the cause of the incident.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Adeyinka Adeleke, said, “NPDC are saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out.”

Source: NAN