European Central Bank Set to Remain Stable amid Growing risks of a trade war

The focus will be on the ECB‘s assessments of these risks at its meeting Thursday, with investors concerned of the acute risk of a trade war escalation.

New economic data published Tuesday showed somewhat lower readings of business activity in the region.

The purchasing managers’ index posted a surprise drop in the services sector but a better reading for the manufacturing industries.

After a surprisingly dovish meeting in June, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to strike a more balanced tone this week, given heightened uncertainties for the global economy.

“We expect (ECB President) Mario Draghi to aim for a ‘Goldilocks’ tone at the July 26 press conference — not too hawkish, not too dovish,” said Mark Wall, the chief economist at Deutsche Bank, in a research note.

“The ECB only recently made a commitment to unchanged rates for the next year to lean against trade and volatility risks and avoid an unwarranted tightening of financial conditions.”