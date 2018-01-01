Euro Surges to Three-month High, Heads Towards Best Performance Since 2003

The European Single Currency, Euro, appreciated to a three-month high of $1.1982 on Friday, December 29.

One winner in the currency market has been the euro, which was near its highest in a month on Friday at $1.1944 EUR= and ahead almost 14 percent for the year.

The Euro, which was up a quarter of a percent on the day, has surged almost 14 percent against the dollar in 2017 – its best performance since 2003.

The common currency showed little immediate reaction to Italy’s announcement that it will hold an election on March 4, as such an outcome had been anticipated.

Meanwhile, the sterling, which is still more than 10 percent down against the dollar since the June 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union, it has climbed 9.5 percent in 2017 – its strongest year since 2009.

On Friday Pound climbed half a percent to a three-week high of $1.3511, Reuters reports.