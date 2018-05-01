Euro Recovers from Almost Three-month Low

The European Single Currency, euro, on Monday, April 30, held steady at $1.2125 EUR=, having recovered from a 3-1/2-month low of $1.2055 set on Friday.

Meanwhile, Euro zone bond yields have remained well below the year’s highs. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was up a basis point on Monday but still firmly below the 0.60 percent mark. DE10YT=RR.

Sterling eased 0.1 percent to $1.3780 GBP=D3.On Friday, the British pound had set a near two-month low of $1.3748 on Friday after Britain’s economy slowed far more than expected in the first quarter of 2018, slashing expectations the Bank of England will raise interest rates in May.

Against the euro, sterling was 0.1 percent weaker at 88.12 pence in a data heavy week. A raft of PMI data is due this week on various sectors including manufacturing and construction.

The dollar on the other hand, inched up 0.1 percent to 109.12 yen, having set a 2-1/2 month high of 109.54 yen on Friday. But trade was thin with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.