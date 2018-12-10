Ethiopian Airlines Wins 2018 Best African Carrier Award

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and a Skytrax-certified 4-star global airline, has won the “2018 Best Airlines in Africa Award” for the seventh year in a row.

The award, presented by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), was given recently, in recognition of its exceptional financial performance at the 50th African Airline Association Annual General Assembly (AFRAA AGA) in Rabat, Morocco.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam said: “We are thrilled to win this prestigious award. In the last seven years, we have been coming to AFRAA AGA and receiving this continental high-profile award every single year. We sincerely thank AFRAA and our sister African Airlines for the award. The award underscores the continuous efforts and hard work of Ethiopian employees who are highly committed to the extraordinary success of our airline. The accolade also attests the soundness of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025 and the associated business model.”

He added: “Our sincere gratitude also goes to our customers worldwide for giving us the opportunity to serve them, for traveling on Ethiopian in great numbers, for their continued feedback and support which is a critical success factor in continuously improving our award-winning customer services.”

Gebremariam said Africa is registering rapid economic growth and that the industry, governments and all stakeholders should work together to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the business and investment boom on the continent.

“Most of all, we need to synergize our strengths to realize the vision of creating a single and unified African air transport market,” he added.