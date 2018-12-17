ERGP Uncovers $4.7 billion Investment Opportunities in Agriculture, Transportation Sectors

- December 17, 2018
The Federal Government, has disclosed that through the Economic Recovery Growth Plan  (ERGP) initiated about one and half year ago, about 4.7 billion dollars investment has been identified in agriculture and transport focus labs with a potential to create about 129, 000 jobs.

Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning  .whose ministry coordinates implementation of ERGP, revealed .

“Our aim is, simply put, to raise the level of productivity in Nigeria. We want more things to be grown in Nigeria. We want more things to be made in Nigeria. We want more opportunities created for Nigerians to be able to work. That is what the focus labs are all about.”

In the statement from the ministry made available to Vanguard, Udoma said: “About 4.73 billion  dollar worth of investment has been identified in the agriculture and transport focus labs with a potential to create about 129, 000 jobs.

“ Also, 9.25 billion dollar  investment with potential of 378, 000 jobs was identified in the manufacturing and processing labs, while 8.57 billion  dollar worth of investment will come from power and gas, with potential of crating up to 7, 000 jobs.”

Udoma further said the cumulative investment value of the projects that were identified at the focus labs were projected to rise up to about 39.12 billion dollar, with potential for 716, 079 jobs by 2025.

