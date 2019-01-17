Enugu Assembly Approves N109.19 Billion 2019 Budget

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2019 budget of N109, 199,243,000 with N43.49 billion earmarked for capital projects.

The passage of the budget during plenary followed a report presented by Mr Chula Eneh, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

Eneh, member representing Udi North constituency, said that the 2019 budget proposal was presented by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Dec. 17, 2018, tagged: “Budget of Peace Equality and Prosperity.”

He said that one of the good things about the 2019 budget was that the economic sector had a proposed appropriation of 60.14 per cent of the capital budget.

The committee chairman said the effective implementation of the budget would definitely help to boost the economy of Enugu state and create jobs.

The lawmaker said that out of the total budget of N109.19 billion, N65.70billion was provided for recurrent expenditure, while N43.49billion was provided for capital expenditure.

Eneh said that the bill after its adoption and a successful first and second reading was referred to the various standing committees of the assembly for budgetary defence by Ministries, Departments, Agencies and parastatals in Enugu State.

He said that the bill when passed would reflect their shared vision for better and brighter future, urging his colleagues to give the bill expeditious consideration and passage.

The Leader of the House, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu moved a motion that the bill be read the third time, while Mr Paul Nnajiofor, member representing Nkanu East constituency seconded the motion.

The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi commended his colleague for their dedication to duty and for depriving themselves the enjoyment during Christmas and New Year to ensure that the bill was promptly passed.

Ubosi thanked the clerk and the media for their cooperation and effort during the defence.

The house, then, adjourned till Tuesday Jan. 29.