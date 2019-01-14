Enugu 2019 Science, Technology Expo Begins on Monday

All is now set for the official commencement of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo 2019 scheduled to take place today, Friday 14 – 18 January, 2019, in the coal city of Enugu.

The annual event which is being organised by Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is designed to encourage interactions among researchers, innovators and investors with a view to commercialising research findings and results from research and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of inspection of the facilities at the venue of the Science Expo, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, said the event would facilitate the growth of indigenous manufacturers and also promote industrialisation of the country.

He said the past Expos had enabled many research findings to be commercialised, adding that the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that research findings that are market-driven and of good quality are converted into products and services.

He recalled that the old vehicle assembly factories in the country packed up due to lack of continuous research, adding that the government would continue to encourage investors and inventors to move the country in a new positive direction of knowledge-based economy.

The event is expected to attract potential investors from different parts of the world and would feature exhibition of research and development results, products and services, researcher/investors forum, and special days for states, industrial establishments and institutions.