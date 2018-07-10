England to Don White Jersey in Semi-Final Game against Croatia

England will wear all white in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia, rather than their ‘lucky’ all-red strip.

Despite being the designated ‘home’ team at the Luzhniki Stadium, Fifa has ordered Croatia to don their black-and-blue away strip because their red-and-white kit clashes with both their opponents’ uniforms.

For the same reason, England will not wear their traditional blue shorts.

Gareth Southgate’s side, who have no say over which of their kits they wear, could be forgiven for wanting to play in their change strip instead, given their eight-year unbeaten record in red.

Saturday’s quarter-final win over Sweden extended that streak to 17 matches (nine wins and eight draws) dating back to their last-16 defeat to Germany in 2010.