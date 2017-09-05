England Inches Closer To World Cup Qualification

Marcus Rashford was culpable in conceding possession for the goal but recovered superbly to inspire England to a win that leaves them five points clear at the top of Group F with just two rounds of games to play.

Rashford’s clever near-post corner was swept in by Eric Dier eight minutes before half-time, and the Manchester United teenager was England’s match-winner as he powered a superb shot past Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka after 59 minutes.

England can confirm their place in Russia with victory against Slovenia at Wembley in their next qualifier on 5 October.

