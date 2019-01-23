Emiliano Sala Sent Distress Voice Message to Family Before Plane Went Missing

Missing footballer Emiliano Sala reportedly sent a message to his family saying he was on a plane “that looks like it’s going to fall apart”.

Media in Argentina is reporting that Sala, 28, dispatched a WhatsApp voice recording to his loved ones saying he was “really scared”.

Sala was one of two people on a Cardiff-bound plane that has not been seen since disappearing from radars on Monday evening.

The striker was on his way to begin a new chapter in his footballing career at Premier League club Cardiff City.

He was announced as their record €17.1 million signing at the weekend after Cardiff reached a deal with his previous club Nantes.

Sala returned to the French city to say goodbye to ex-teammates on Monday before boarding the plane to Cardiff in the evening.

It comes as police said on Wednesday morning that they were focussing their search on the theory that Sala and his pilot are in a life raft in the English Channel.

Police said three other possibilities were that Sala and the pilot had landed elsewhere but not made contact, they had been picked up by a passing ship, or the aircraft broke up on contact with water.

“Our search area is prioritised on the life raft option,” Guernsey Police said on Twitter.