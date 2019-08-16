El-Zakzaky Returns to Nigeria

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has returned to Nigeria after a botched medical trip to India.

Spokesman of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa who confirmed El Zakzaky arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday, said the Shiite leader was whisked off by security agents as soon as he landed.

“After landing at the airport, the sheikh was whisked away by security agents as they did in India. Our main concern is to locate where they took him to”, Musa said in a text message.

THISDAY reporter at the Abuja airport said the IMN leader flew back into the country on Ethiopian Airline, ET911.

A Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) source, who does not want his name mentioned, told THISDAY that El Zakzaky arrived the country at exactly 11:39 am.

The source said he was immediately picked up at the airside and whisked off by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) through the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Journalists on the ground at the airport to cover his arrival were however disappointed as they could not set their eyes on him before he was whisked off.

Despite the heavy presence of security operatives at the airport, aviation activities went on seamlessly as passengers were seen arriving and departing to their various destinations.

