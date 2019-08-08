EFCC to Arraign Maurice Iwu over N1.2 billion Money Laundering Charges

Cashier denies hiding money for Jang

Commission arrests three for diverting fertilser in Zamfara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is to arraign a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, for alleged laundering of N1.2 billion.

Maurice Iwu would be arraigned at a federal High Court in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

A top official of the commission disclosed that Iwu allegedly aided the concealment of N1.203 billion between December 2014 and March 2015, adding that the money was in the bank account of Bio-resources Institute of Nigeria Limited domiciled in a first generation bank.

When contacted, EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, confirmed the planned arraignment.Besides, a former cashier in the office of Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Yusuf Pam, has said he never hid any money for former Governor Jonah Jang throughout his eight-year tenure. Jang and Pam are standing trial in a 12-count charge brought against them by the EFCC bordering on alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds.

EFCC had alleged that Jang, who served as Plateau governor between 2007 and 2015, used Pam to misappropriate over N6 billion two months to the end of his tenure.But testifying under cross-examination to the commission’s allegation that he admitted in his written statements to paying monies into Jang’s account and thereafter gave the deposit slips to the former governor, Pam told the court in Jos that the information was false.

However, operatives of the Sokoto Zonal Office of EFCC have arrested Chairman of Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Gummi Council Chapter, Ibrahim Rijiya, Council Storekeeper, Aminu Musa and Abdullahi Bashir for allegedly diverting three trailer loads of 1,800 bags of fertilizer and a truck-load of herbicide belonging to rice farmers in Gummi.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja Orilade said, Rijiya, who is also District Head of Rijiya Gummi in Gummi Council of Zamfara State, also allegedly diverted three trailers loaded with fertilizer and other supplies for local farmers and later sold each bag for N3,000.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, has disclosed that it would assist the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to recover about N5 trillion being owed it by businessmen and companies in the country.“We are ready to assist AMCON in terms of enforcement in order to recover these loans, because they are affecting the country’s economy and hindering it from flourishing,” he said.

Magu made the declaration while receiving a delegation of AMCON, led by its Chairman, Muiz Banire (SAN) and its Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru, who visited EFCC’s Headquarters in Abuja.Responding, Banire disclosed that the total loan owed AMCON stood in excess of N5 trillion.

“These monies belong to all Nigerians, if N5 trillion is injected into the nation’s economy, infrastructure, hospitals, education and our roads will change and definitely everything will change positively,” he added.

Source: Guardian